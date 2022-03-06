New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

Tonight Violent By Design claimed that they were gonna collect what was owed to them. For months Violent By Design and The Good Brothers would have a business relationship until Jay White and Bullet Club entered the Impact Zone.

Last month at No Surrender Jay White would excommunicate The Guerrillas of Destiny and welcome back The Good Brothers into the fold.

Tonight with the tag titles on the line Violent By Design was able to implement what they do best and that is chaos which lead them to dethrone the longest reigning Impact Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers to win the titles.

