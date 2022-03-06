Skip to main content
New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

Tonight Violent By Design claimed that they were gonna collect what was owed to them. For months Violent By Design and The Good Brothers would have a business relationship until Jay White and Bullet Club entered the Impact Zone. 

Last month at No Surrender Jay White would excommunicate The Guerrillas of Destiny and welcome back The Good Brothers into the fold. 

Tonight with the tag titles on the line Violent By Design was able to implement what they do best and that is chaos which lead them to dethrone the longest reigning Impact Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers to win the titles. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D0B31094-8DC5-4471-B05F-C015C46E3978
Impact Wrestling

New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

2D727B30-F1DB-43DA-826D-CC82128A75D1
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Crowns Their First Afro Latina Knockouts World Champion At Sacrifice

D0E29431-E32F-4402-92CD-9BC2E502CF26
Impact Wrestling

New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

EE76D681-CB8C-4FDE-892F-DA703AF1E100
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Preview 3.5.22

9C263690-95D9-4D64-BC41-B1D7887DA955
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Final Build For Sacrifice, Tasha Steelz Crowned #1 Contender and Bullet Club Betrayal Fallout 3.3.22

1FF9770A-5677-4950-BB8E-79839ECB31AC
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Sacrifice Go Home Show 3.3.22

04EE6183-B49A-4FFC-B206-E8D263B83D0A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Heath Returns, New Matches Added to Sacrifice and Eddie Explains His Actions 2.24.22

5722020A-2B21-42B0-BB5A-DCF495C64EC8
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: No Surrender Fallout 2.24.22