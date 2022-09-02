Skip to main content
New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions crowned on the 9.1.22 edition of Impact Wrestling

Tonight the opening match of Impact Wrestling saw Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More defeat The Good Brothers to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. 

This match came about after the Honor No More faction defeated The Bullet Club at the Emergence IMPACT Plus live special last month. That win not only secure their spots on the IMPACT roster but due to pinning one half of the now former tag champions earned them a title shot. 

Last week Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett to ensure that Maria Kanellis would be banned from ringside during the title match. 

This is the first taste of gold for the faction as Eddie Edwards will be facing current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander in the main event of Bound For Glory. 

