New Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice

Tonight the match that was supposed to take place at Hard To Kill then rescheduled for an episode of IMPACT at the end of January but ultimately the match finally went down tonight at the Impact Plus live special, Sacrifice.

Before the match The Influence told Kaleb With a K to stay in the back for the match but it was the personal photographer who was the difference maker.

He would come down to the ring and help The Influence defeat the undefeated IInspiration to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

