Skip to main content
Potential Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Location

Potential Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Location

The last time Impact Wrestling was on PPV was back in June for Slammiversary. On that night it was announced that this year’s Bound for Glory PPV was scheduled for October 8, 2022.

A few weeks after the show the date was later retracted by IMPACT. 

While a location was never announced for the show, today Fightful Select has reported a potential location.

It is being reported that Bound for Glory could take place in the state of Connecticut.

The report states that IMPACT is looking at the city of Danbury and several other cities. 

The last time that IMPACT was in the state of Connecticut was back in 2010 for a house show in Danbury from the O’Neil Center and in Wallingford for other shows.

IMPACT is also known for taping the fallout show in the same building the following day. A fun fact is that the company has never ran television in Connecticut. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

20163186-8AA7-42A9-B46A-FABBBF8B665F
Impact Wrestling

Potential Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Location

190D65BB-CE38-4DC6-B2E8-069354D2BD37
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 7.14.22

708A3A0F-CDFF-4FF5-BAD6-8276D9C0EE27
Podcasts

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander talks Slammiversary, who he has his eyes on in the Impact Locker room and more with Top of the Cage podcast

B209A914-A10E-45CB-A72A-036927D76216
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 7.14.22

01AEF80B-C08A-4FE5-B3C6-586BF7DE1FBF
Impact Wrestling

The Good Brothers extends their stay in the Impact Zone

B8DD4B77-9484-480C-8CF2-8CB22A07F15E
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Against All Odds Fallout 7.7.22

FCD2D4B3-FAB8-4E73-A076-15B5F532F1D5
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Results and Recap 7.1.22

A98BFDEF-5CD3-47E4-9E18-D1D6748F524B
Impact Wrestling

The IMPACT Digital Media Championship changed hands at Against All Odds