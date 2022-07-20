Potential Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 Location

The last time Impact Wrestling was on PPV was back in June for Slammiversary. On that night it was announced that this year’s Bound for Glory PPV was scheduled for October 8, 2022.

A few weeks after the show the date was later retracted by IMPACT.

While a location was never announced for the show, today Fightful Select has reported a potential location.

It is being reported that Bound for Glory could take place in the state of Connecticut.

The report states that IMPACT is looking at the city of Danbury and several other cities.

The last time that IMPACT was in the state of Connecticut was back in 2010 for a house show in Danbury from the O’Neil Center and in Wallingford for other shows.

IMPACT is also known for taping the fallout show in the same building the following day. A fun fact is that the company has never ran television in Connecticut.

