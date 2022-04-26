Rebellion Rematch Set For This Thursday on IMPACT!

This past Saturday at Rebellion Josh Alexander defeated now former Impact World Champion Moose to become a two time champion. The first time Alexander won the title was at Bound For Glory when he defeated Christian Cage. This lead to Moose immediately cashing in his Call Your Shot Trophy minutes after the match to steal the title.

This Thursday on IMPACT! will see the fallout from the PPV and a rematch for the Impact World Championship.

