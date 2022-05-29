Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation

Last night Pro Wrestling Revolver held it’s Vegas Vacation show which saw Rich Swann defeat Matt Cardona to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship.

However after the match Cardona would attack Swann busting him open and leaving with the title.

Here is what Swann had to say after the show

How will Rich Swann regain his newly won property? Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we update you on the situation.

