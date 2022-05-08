Sami Callihan Returns to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege

The Death Machine Sami Callihan made his long awaited return to IMPACT at tonight’s Under Siege event. He confronted former Impact World Champion Moose who hijacked the show.

Since last month’s Rebellion PPV vignettes have been airing about EGV leading to the reveal of the return Callihan.

Callihan has been out with a leg injury since last year. He blamed Moose for his injury.

