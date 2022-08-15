Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

Impact Wrestling has announced a six way elimination number one contender’s match for the IMPACT World Championship.

This match will air on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling and comes off the heels of this past Friday’s live IMPACT Plus special, Emergence.

The competitors in the match are Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Steve Maclin, Bandido and Rich Swann.

Each of the competitors are coming off recent wins and or standout performances that have elevated them.

The winner will challenge Josh Alexander for the world title at abound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022 in Albany, New York.

