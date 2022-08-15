Skip to main content
Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

Impact Wrestling has announced a six way elimination number one contender’s match for the IMPACT World Championship. 

This match will air on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling and comes off the heels of this past Friday’s live IMPACT Plus special, Emergence. 

The competitors in the match are Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Steve Maclin, Bandido and Rich Swann. 

Each of the competitors are coming off recent wins and or standout performances that have elevated them. 

The winner will challenge Josh Alexander for the world title at abound For Glory on Friday October 7, 2022 in Albany, New York. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

02EA0187-A130-481C-8A20-FEB527760AF9
Impact Wrestling

Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

FE8E2C8F-D622-4724-8561-C2F2E7FD0E29
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Emergence Results and Recap 8.12.22

A4CAEEA7-5505-470F-B866-28E385E1FFD1
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Emergence Preview 8.12.22

CDA2E590-E6BF-4C13-8F6C-FF082E828C4B
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling: Emergence Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.11.22

5C3E7971-B0E6-4450-9C5F-93D6748B6EBC
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Go Home Show 8.11.22

321B34CE-11FF-4A89-A200-53A2669519EF
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling date, location and venue information

2DB8607E-E56F-4D0E-AD7D-5174DD86A40C
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 8.4.22

FA9C4203-D49F-44B0-A1CF-F653171ADE81
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 8.4.22