“Speedball” Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Slammiversary

Tonight the first match to kick off the main card of Slammiversary was an Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship.

The newest member of The Bullet Club Ace Austin defended against Mike Bailey, Alex Zayne, Kenny King and Andrew Everett.

Bailey would outlast the five other competitors and become the new champion.

