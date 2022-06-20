Skip to main content
“Speedball” Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Slammiversary

“Speedball” Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Slammiversary

Tonight the first match to kick off the main card of Slammiversary was an Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship. 

The newest member of The Bullet Club Ace Austin defended against Mike Bailey, Alex Zayne, Kenny King and Andrew Everett.

Bailey would outlast the five other competitors and become the new champion. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

9313E3E8-FCBF-46E6-A5C7-302749AD0566
Impact Wrestling

“Speedball” Mike Bailey won the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at Slammiversary

B69173B9-4F6A-4858-8A9E-3A076311CDF4
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Andrew Everett will make his return to Impact Wrestling and replace Jack Evans in Ultimate X due to injury

162AE4F3-1A05-4D74-942F-34F8CD865F28
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Preview 6.19.22

DE91C51E-430B-45A7-9AA1-478F3C0F5A87
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Go Home Show Results and Recap 6.16.22

060BD2CA-6AC5-4C95-BBC7-18F8F311587E
Impact Wrestling

*BREAKING NEWS* Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

408E3DAE-4E43-49B4-940A-811E05ED1A3D
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Go Home Show 6.16.22

C7C2CB48-EA0D-4D43-8410-1D9A25C2A29E
Impact Wrestling

Two matches announced for Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube Show

0D07AB13-7095-457B-9669-F6A7A7D5F14B
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match added to Slammiversary Card