Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary

The second match of the night at tonight’s Slammiversary was The Influence defending their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against the recently reunited Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary known as Ragnarok. 

Valkyrie and Rosemary would go to defeat the now former champions to win the titles. 

Ragnarok had two goals in mind heading into Slammiversary. Win the tag titles then find Havok who has been missing since losing to Masha Slamovich a few weeks ago. 

