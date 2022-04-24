Skip to main content
Taya Valkyrie Wins The AAA Reina de Reinas Championship At Rebellion

Tonight at the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the new and record tying four time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. 

Valkyrie made her return early his month at the Multiverse of Matches show where she laid out the challenge tPurrazzo for the title.

After tonight The Champ Champ is no more. What is next for ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo? 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for all things Impact Wrestling. 

