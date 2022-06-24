Skip to main content
Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

Tonight on Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from this past Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. Honor No More hijacked the show leading to a huge brawl between the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm. 

Honor No More would then complain to Impact executive Scott D’Amore who made two matches Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs The Briscoes and James Storm as tonight’s main event plus a 10 man tag against Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm for Against All Odds. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced for Against All Odds. 

