Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

Tonight on Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from this past Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV. Honor No More hijacked the show leading to a huge brawl between the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm.

Honor No More would then complain to Impact executive Scott D’Amore who made two matches Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs The Briscoes and James Storm as tonight’s main event plus a 10 man tag against Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm for Against All Odds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced for Against All Odds.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!