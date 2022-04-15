The Briscoes potentially locked in as “mainstays” for Impact Wrestling

A couple of weeks ago Impact Wrestling announced that former ROH World Tag Team Champions and ROH Hall of Famers, The Briscoes make their return to Impact Wrestling at the April 24 tapings in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Here is what they said about their return:

Mark and Jay have made headlines regarding their contract status. Many believed that the duo were a lock for AEW but rumors have it that WarnerMedia are against the signing.

Recently on the Wrestling News Observer that The Briscoes are now locked into a long term commitment to Impact.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the status of The Briscoes.

