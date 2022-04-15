Skip to main content
The Briscoes potentially locked in as “mainstays” for Impact Wrestling

The Briscoes potentially locked in as “mainstays” for Impact Wrestling

A couple of weeks ago Impact Wrestling announced that former ROH World Tag Team Champions and ROH Hall of Famers, The Briscoes make their return to Impact Wrestling at the April 24 tapings in Poughkeepsie, New York. 

Here is what they said about their return:

Mark and Jay have made headlines regarding their contract status. Many believed that the duo were a lock for AEW but rumors have it that WarnerMedia are against the signing. 

Recently on the Wrestling News Observer that The Briscoes are now locked into a long term commitment to Impact. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the status of The Briscoes.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4AF9D575-3436-432E-A0B1-9AEEA6EFED98
Impact Wrestling

The Briscoes potentially locked in as “mainstays” for Impact Wrestling

8F3F1D86-DA6F-4B42-86C3-657EF45EFD0B
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Kaleb with a K fired, Deonna Purrazzo retained ROH Title, War brewing between Bullet Club and Honor No More and JONAH “kills” PCO 4.14.22

0FBFEC08-6E78-4F4F-8399-B2E4843B0DC3
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 4.14.22

B6D0053F-1675-4A77-AA13-C4FFCA2D9EF4
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: A Look Back At The Multiverse of Matches 4.7.22

E079F5FB-BBD5-4DD5-82AB-2A1DDC723FB9
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results 4.1.22

A1776523-45A2-4C7B-9D9F-3E9896096ACD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Preview 4.1.22

522943DC-2EAB-4B03-834F-A217EC4FD74A
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Josh Alexander snaps Fulton’s ankle, Rosemary becomes #1 contender and Bullet Club stand tall 3.31.22

EA7292E6-C28E-4968-857A-6C0D58538F48
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Multiverse of Matches Go Home Show 3.31.22