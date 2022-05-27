Skip to main content
The Briscoes vs The Good Brothers announced for Slammiversary

Tonight during Impact Wrestling Scott D’Amore announced that The Briscoes will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship against Bullet Club’s own The Good Brothers at Slammiversary.

The announcement of the match rose the ire of Honor No More and The Kingdom who demanded a rematch against The Good Brothers. This was due to Mike Bennett accidentally spearing his wife Maria Kanellis at the hands of Karl Anderson.

Who will walk out of Slammiversary with the tag team titles? Can the Briscoes cement their title reign with a win over The Good Brothers?

Tune into Slammiversary on June 19, 2022 and order the PPV on FITE. 

