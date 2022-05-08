The Briscoes win the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship at Under Siege

Dem Boys are champions!

Tonight at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Violent By Design to win the Tag Team Championship.

The Briscoes made their return to Impact Wrestling on the April 28 edition of IMPACT! defeating Heath and Rhino to become number one contender’s to the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

