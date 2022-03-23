The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey to replace Mike Bailey in Ultimate X at WrestleCon

Just yesterday Impact Wrestling announced the competitors for the Ultimate X match that will taking place at the Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon during WrestleMania Weekend.

The original six competitors was X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defending against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Honor No More’s Vincent and Jordynne Grace.

Today Impact has announced that Mike Bailey will no longer be participating in the match and that Bullet Club member and Impact’s own Chris Bey will be his replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There is no word at this time on why Bailey had to pull out of the match. Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for all things Impact Wrestling as well the rest of your wrestling news.

Follow me (@yorkjavon) and Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) on Twitter.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!