Skip to main content
The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey to replace Mike Bailey in Ultimate X at WrestleCon

The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey to replace Mike Bailey in Ultimate X at WrestleCon

Just yesterday Impact Wrestling announced the competitors for the Ultimate X match that will taking place at the Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon during WrestleMania Weekend. 

The original six competitors was X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defending against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Honor No More’s Vincent and Jordynne Grace.

Today Impact has announced that Mike Bailey will no longer be participating in the match and that Bullet Club member and Impact’s own Chris Bey will be his replacement.

There is no word at this time on why Bailey had to pull out of the match. Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for all things Impact Wrestling as well the rest of your wrestling news. 

Follow me (@yorkjavon) and Wrestling News World (@wnwnews) on Twitter.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A905006F-FDC7-43DA-A820-11F9F2C58A48
Impact Wrestling

The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey to replace Mike Bailey in Ultimate X at WrestleCon

618E35E1-DC64-4576-BC85-6C7CCF73A97D
Impact Wrestling

Competitors Announced for X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match at Multiverse of Matches

2CC0F3F9-1727-4A84-8A43-9FC3DA4F1517
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Moose visits the home of Josh Alexander, two title matches set for next week and Deonna Purrazzo retains titles 3.17.22

74BF87B0-A8D1-4A14-9DAB-7E94DD91BED8
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 3.17.22

B842B418-560C-4165-8695-703E65F5C8BF
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results: Sacrifice Fallout, Larry D is Back, Motor City Machine Guns Reunite and More 3.10.22

063D4CEB-5FBD-4DB1-A646-FD2F8DBF5856
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Sacrifice Fallout 3.10.22

180FD19A-B15E-4099-B461-4FC9BCEDDA15
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Running Two Shows At WrestleCon On April 1

128CB97F-E9E2-4CE6-B828-3126CAA16B05
Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards Re-signs With Impact Wrestling