The final participant for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary announced

Slammiversary just got saucy!

Tonight during Impact Wrestling we saw a recap of current X-Division Champion Ace Austin joining New Japan’s Bullet Club at the Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals.

Backstage at the event Austin’s now former friend Alex Zayne confronted him leading to Bullet Club attacking him from behind. 

It was then announced that the final member of the X-Division Championship Ultimate X match is none other than “The Sauce” himself Alex Zayne. 

Can Zayne get revenge for his friend’s betrayal, bring the sauce to Ultimate X and become the new X-Division? 

