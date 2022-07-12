Skip to main content
The Good Brothers extends their stay in the Impact Zone

The current Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers of the The Bullet Club have recently signed a contract extension according to Fightful. 

The news going around was that The Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling contracts were expected to expire on July 17 which is this Sunday. 

Impact sources have told Fightful that they have signed a contract extension which will see them stay with the company late into the summer. 

