The Good Brothers won the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary

The third championship match of the night at Slammiversary saw The Briscoes defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against The Good Brothers. 

The Good Brothers would go on to defeat The Briscoes to win the tag team titles making them a three time Impact World Tag Team Champions. 

After the match America’s Most Wanted James Storm and “Wildcat” Chris Harris came out to praise the match and TNA/IMPACT for the best tag team wrestling in the world before knocking back a couple of cold ones with both teams. 

