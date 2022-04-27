Skip to main content
The IInspiration Announced Indefinite Hiatus From Wrestling

Earlier today The IInspiration announced they will be stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. 

Here is the full press release:

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics were released from the company back in 2021 along with many other superstars. 

Last year at Bound For Glory The IInspiration made their Impact Wrestling debut. They defeated Decay to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their first match with the company.

They would go on to hold the titles for 133 days before dropping the titles to The Influence at Sacrifice. 

The IInspiration would get their rematch for the titles at Rebellion but came up short.

We at Wrestling News World wish both Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay all the best in their next adventure. 

