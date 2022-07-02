The IMPACT Digital Media Championship changed hands at Against All Odds

Brian Myers defeated Rich Swann to win the Impact Digital Media Championship on tonight’s Countdown to Against All Odds show.

Back in May at a Pro Wrestling Revolver event Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to win the Impact Digital Media Championship.

After the match Cardona would attack Swann to steal the championship and hold it hostage. Cardona would then suffer an injury leading to Myers gaining possession of the belt.

At Slammiversary last month Swann would defeat Myers to finally hold his championship.

Tonight on the Countdown to Against All Odds show Myers would defeat the now former champion in a Dot Combat match to claim his first taste of gold in Impact.

