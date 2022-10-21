Skip to main content
The Impact World Championship Changed Hands on the 10.20.22 Edition of Impact Wrestling

The Impact World Championship Changed Hands on the 10.20.22 Edition of Impact Wrestling

The main event of this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions. 

The match and win was a long time as Heath and Rhino had made a promise to each other to become tag team champions.

Rhino would suffer an injury at the hands of The Kingdom and Honor No More earlier this year putting him on the shelf for months. 

Rhino would make his return to Impact on Friday October 7 at Bound For Glory as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. 

Tonight’s win over The Kingdom would marked the first time Heath and Rhino have held tag team gold together since losing the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton) back at the 2016 TLC PPV. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

69AC3BDE-7D95-4280-9D9D-9F08851BC715
Impact Wrestling Results

The Impact World Championship Changed Hands on the 10.20.22 Edition of Impact Wrestling

D8CABA10-61BB-47F4-99CC-8A22AB81FB0F
Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C and an Eight Person Tournament to Crown a New X-Division Champion Announced

2BEA5E50-A913-4FB0-BB90-68DA97CE6392
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 10.20.22

4472062A-174C-4A3A-9A0D-5B107A38B525
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

B3E393B1-CE7E-4CC7-AEFA-D974827DDA95
Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey Resigns Multiyear Contract with Impact Wrestling; Scott D’Amore Comments

7F8CD025-43F6-4451-8C14-B1792B478276
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

2022-10-08 (26)
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Results 10.7.22

877E7395-76D3-4818-B1B9-C22FBF7D2249
Impact Wrestling Results

Former IMPACT World Champion wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory