The Impact World Championship Changed Hands on the 10.20.22 Edition of Impact Wrestling

The main event of this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions.

The match and win was a long time as Heath and Rhino had made a promise to each other to become tag team champions.

Rhino would suffer an injury at the hands of The Kingdom and Honor No More earlier this year putting him on the shelf for months.

Rhino would make his return to Impact on Friday October 7 at Bound For Glory as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

Tonight’s win over The Kingdom would marked the first time Heath and Rhino have held tag team gold together since losing the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Randy Orton) back at the 2016 TLC PPV.

