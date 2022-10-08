Skip to main content
The Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at Bound For Glory

The third match of the Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory main card saw the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships on the line. 

This was a rematch between VXT (Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green) and the newly named Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary) after the latter dropped the titles on the Countdown to Emergence YouTube show. 

The match tonight would see The Death Dollz pick up the win and regain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. 

