The main event for Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds announced

During the main event of this past Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV Josh Alexander defeated the leader of Violent By Design Eric Young to retain the Impact World Championship. 

After the show went off the air Alexander was attacked by Deaner and Joe Doering leading to a huge brawl between Violent By Design and Honor No More and the Impact Originals

The Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore would then confront Deaner and Doering leading to him announcing that Joe Doering will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at Against All Odds on Friday July 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE July 1st on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

