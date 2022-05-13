The main event of Slammiversary announced on the May 12 edition of Impact Wrestling

Skip to main content
Slammiversary is less than five weeks away and on June 19 Impact Wrestling celebrates their 20 year anniversary in Nashville, Tennessee. 

The main event of Slammiversary will see Josh Alexander defend the Impact World Championship against Eric Young. 

Tonight during IMPACT! the main event was a 20 man Gauntlet for Gold match. The winner became the number one contender to Josh Alexander’s Impact World Championship.

The winner of the match was the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young who pinned Chris Sabin to become number one contender. 

