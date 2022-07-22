Three matches announced for Impact Wrestling’s Emergence IMPACT Plus Special

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued on the road to Emergence on IMPACT Plus on Friday August 12, 2022.

Three matches were announced for the show as the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship along with The Impact World Championship will be on the line plus a luchador showcase.

The first match that was made by Impact Official Gail Kim who announced VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Ragnork (Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary) for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The second match that was announced was a AAA Showcase between former ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus

The final match was a result of this week’s main event. Alex Shelley defeated his tag team partner Chris Sabin to become number one contender to Josh Alexander’s Impact World Championship.

Here is the current and updated card for Emergence:

Jordynne Grace vs Mia Yim (Knockouts World Championship)

VXT vs Ragnork (Knockouts World Tag Team Championship)

Bandido vs Rey Horus (AAA Showcase)

Josh Alexander vs Alex Shelley (Impact World Championship)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced.

