Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

This past Sunday at Slammiversary Sami Callihan defeated Moose in a Monster’s Ball match marking his return to the ring since September of last year.

Tonight Callihan defeated Jack Price on the Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! It was after the match that Moose would attack Callihan.

Impact Wrestling Management Personal Gail Kim had enough of these two and asked what would it take to end the violence.

Callihan would then propose the brainchild of the ECW legend Raven, Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. Kim would approve the match for Against All Odds.

If you don’t know what this match is this was the match the culminated the 2002-2003 feud between Raven and CM Punk in Ring of Honor

This match is sure to not be for the feint of heart. Tune into Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022 on Impact Plus, Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE.

