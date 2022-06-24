Skip to main content
Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

This past Sunday at Slammiversary Sami Callihan defeated Moose in a Monster’s Ball match marking his return to the ring since September of last year. 

Tonight Callihan defeated Jack Price on the Slammiversary fallout edition of IMPACT! It was after the match that Moose would attack Callihan. 

Impact Wrestling Management Personal Gail Kim had enough of these two and asked what would it take to end the violence.

Callihan would then propose the brainchild of the ECW legend Raven, Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. Kim would approve the match for Against All Odds.

If you don’t know what this match is this was the match the culminated the 2002-2003 feud between Raven and CM Punk in Ring of Honor

This match is sure to not be for the feint of heart. Tune into Against All Odds on Friday July 1, 2022 on Impact Plus, Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

3F83DC08-07F9-412F-9B54-F9E7907E4A62
Impact Wrestling

Knockouts World Championship match added to Against All Odds card

7C87A371-D50E-4417-A42F-AD6185A3B4CD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.23.22

D9EC3BEB-DCF1-4280-9916-6228647859FF
Impact Wrestling

Throwback stipulation to settle the score between Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds

DF6F3035-71DF-468D-AE16-512D27C6395A
Impact Wrestling

Ten man tag team match added to Against All Odds card

3011C9CC-52C2-432D-AA8C-5C6B6E212A05
Impact Wrestling

Massive tag team rematch announced for Ric Flair Last Match

E62EB294-EB79-43B1-B4F4-D14AFCCEA834
Impact Wrestling

Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

55F17AD8-172B-4167-9F89-A0CE722561E7
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Slammiversary Fallout 6.23.22

FAC4FEB0-D2A7-4D6D-BBD0-033CF781472F
Impact Wrestling

The main event for Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds announced