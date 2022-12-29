Top 10 Best Things About Impact Wrestling In 2022

2022 has been quite a rollercoaster of a year for Impact Wrestling and the fans themselves as this year was not only the one where Impact turned 20 years olds but it was also the year that saw new faces emerge, the Impact/NJPW partnership flourish and Impact hitting the road to new and familar places.

While most will certainly remember this year for things like Tony Khan buying the rights to Ring of Honor and Vince McMahon's unexpected departure as Chairmen of the Board, Impact continued to do solid business with more and more people beginning to take notice...So, let's look at some of the best things to come out a very successful year for Impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dishonorable Mentions

AXSTV's DVR Issues

Various Wrestlers Shocking Departures (W. Morrissey, The IInspiration, Madison Rayne etc.)

Lack of Depth in the Male and Female Tag Team Division's

The Lady Frost Debacle













Honorable Mentions

The Announcement of Impact Actions Figures by Chella Toys

Extending the EuroSport India TV Deal

PCO, Tasha Steelz, Josh Alexander etc. Re-Signs with Impact

The DAZN Streamming Deal





















































10. The Digital Media Championship

About a year ago the higher ups of Impact Wrestling created a tournament to crown the first ever Digital Media Champion with the winner of that match being crown at preshow of Bound For Glory 2021. Well it's exactly one year into the title's existence and overall... It's been better good for the DMC.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We kicked things off with Jordynne Grace going into the first ever Knockout's Ultimate X match as the Digital Media Champion, before eventually losing the belt to a heel turning Matt Cardona which paved the way for a great feud between the two before Cardona focused his efforts on former Impact World Champion, Rich Swann...but less said about Swann's time with the belt the better.

Brian Myers would defeat Swann at the Against All Odds event to become the new Digital Media Champion and helped to establish the belt as something the lower and upper mid card wrestlers in the company should be fighting for thanks in large part to Myer's ability on the microphone and his matches with Dirty Dango, Crazzy Steve and Bhupinder Gujjar.

Myers would lose the belt after 113 days to Joe Hendry on the October 22nd edition of Impact, making him the second Scottish Born wrestler since Drew Galloway/McIntyre to become a champion in the company.

While it make take some more time for fans to warm up to the idea for a mid card belt sticking around in Impact and meaning something, the year 2022 at least helped to make the belt feel relevant.

























































9. A Year of Returns

2022 was undoubtably a year marked by returns as far as Impact Wrestling is concerned and while some of them may not of have sticked around for too long, their presence did make things interesting.

The first big return came when former Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie made her return at the Multiverse of Matches event where she confronted Deonna Purrazzo for a shot at the Triple A's Reina De Reinas Women's Championship which resulted in a title win for Valkyrie at the Rebellion pay per view before settling into the role of tag team partner to Rosemary and Jessicka of the Death Dollz and winning even more gold with Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Impact's Under Siege event saw another former Knockouts Champion in Mia Yim returning to save Taya from a beat down at the hands of Purrazzo and later on that night, Sami Callihan came back from a career threatening injury to attack Moose and re-ignite a rivarly that lasted all the way to Bound For Glory.

Speaking of Bound For Glory, the Call Your Shot Gaunlet saw the returns of many familar names like Matt Cardona and the previously mentioned Joe Hendry...but of course those weren't the only names that got fans buzzing, there were also some legends that stopped by as well, which leads us into are next entry.



























































8. The TNA Nostalgia

Considering the company was celebrating twenty years of still being around, it shouldn't be too surprising to hear that a lot of names from TNA's past made an appearance this year...and boy what a line-up on names that showed up.

Most obvious example of the TNA nostalgia running wild has to the Slammiversary pay per view which saw cameo appearances from Scott Hudson, Gold Locks, James Storm and Chris Harris, James Mitchell, Traci Brooks, D'lo Brown and former TNA President Dixie Carter.

Meanwhile names like Shark Boy, Nick Aldis, Davey Richards and Frankie Kazarian all competed whilst video messages from the likes of Kurt Angle, Sting and especially AJ Styles got the wrestling world taking for quite some time.

Not content with just having the TNA throwbacks occurred at Slammiversary, that year's Bound For Glory also saw returns from the likes of Tommy Dreamer, Taylor Wilde and Bully Ray who went on to win the Call Your Shot Gaunlet match and earn a world title oppertunity against Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship.

In short, a great way to celebrated the legends of yesteryear.



























































7. Mickie James

It goes without saying that the Knockouts Division is easily one of the best women's divisions in modern U.S. History and while the achievements of Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace this year or the singles push/title win of Tasha Steelz are defintinely noteworthy there is one woman who in all honestly deserves to have an entry all by herself on this list and that's Mickie James.

Starting off the year as the reigning and defending Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James was already set to take on her rival Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of Hard To Kill in a Texas Death Match, making this the first time a Knockouts match main event a major pay per view in company history.

However less than 24 hours before that match could take place, the internet wrestling community lost their minds when it was announced on an episode of Smackdown that Mickie would be taking part in that year's Women's Royal Rumble and while she didn't make it to the very end, the fact that she came out to her Impact theme song and wearing the Knockouts Championship made the moment all the more surreal.

The next few months would be a downward spiral for the former WWE star as she would lose the Knockouts title to Tasha Steelz, get betrayed by her friend Chelsea Green and even loss a match to the former Laurel Van Ness which led to Mickie taking her Cowgirl hat and going home...at least until September when she returned to announced 'The Last Rodeo' which would see James taking on various female wrestlers with the idea being that if she couldn't win any of those matches then her in-ring career was finished but if the opposite happened then she had her eyes set on becoming the champion once again.

Before long, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace confronted Mickie thus cementing the title vs career between both ladies that is scheduled to take place at Hard To Kill 2023 in January...Certainly one hell of a year for the in-ring career of Hardcore Country.

























































6. The Impact Plus Specials

Now this is just my opinion but I think if I was to compare the Impact Specials of this year to something it would be that of NXT Black & Gold as the shows and PPV's NXT did back then were far better than the major PPV's the WWE's main roster was putting on...and I think that case could be made when describing how awesome the Impact Plus events were like compared to the big four PPV's Impact ran this year.

This year alone, fans witnesses moments like Jay White turning on the Guerillas of Destiny and Eddie Edwards joining Honor No More to the surprise return of Josh Alexander to Mark and Jay Briscoe winning the tag team titles to Bobby Fish making his Impact debut to Bully Ray showing his true colors towards the end of Overdrive.

And that's not even to account the kinds of match of the year quality bouts we saw on these specials:

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey for the X Division title

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

Moose vs. Maclin vs. Callihan in a Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre match

PCO vs. Jonah

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace in a Last Knockouts Standing for the Knockouts title

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World title

Honor No More vs. The Bullet Club at Under Siege and Emergence...the list goes on

Oh sure the big pay per views had some good moments and memorable matches of their own, but I think it's safe to say that Impact Plus Specials of 2022 was on a whole different level especially in contrast to the Plus shows that occurred a few years ago.





























































5. New Faces in the Knockouts Division

To say this year saw a lot of break out stars on the Impact roster might be an understatement, but when it comes to the Knockouts Division there are at least three wrestlers who managed to really stand out from the rest.

The first of these three I'll be mentioning is Portugal's own Killer Kelly who after a lesser than memorable run on NXT UK and a blink and you miss it run in Impact in 2020, managed to make her return to the former TNA Wrestling throughout a series of sensual yet horror based vignettes in July before stepping back into the ring the following month sqaushing opponents and getting into a decent feud with Tasha Steelz that culminated in her winning a No DQ match.

In recent interviews, Kelly has gone on to mention her struggles with mental health, her love of horror movies and that she had previous signed with Impact all the way back in 2020, but the pandemic and visa issues had delayed her return.

Next up is Masha Slamovich who also returned to company after becoming an official Knockout once Gail Kim offered her a contract back at Knockouts Knockdown 2021; Slamovich would go on to have a 17-0 unbeaten streak that saw her defeat names like Raychell Rose, Madison Rayne, Alisha Edwards, Tenille Dashwood, Allie Katch, Havok and Deonna Purrazzo before targeting the Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace which resulted in not only one of the most highly anticipated knockouts PPV matches in recent memory but also saw Grace break Masha's unbeaten streak at Bound For Glory and then defeating the Russian Dynamite again at the Overdrive event in a Last Knockouts Standing Match.

Finally we come to Gisele Shaw who (much like Killer Kelly) appeared through a series of vignettes before going on a small winning streak and having a short but well remembered feud with Lady Frost that also saw both ladies fighting for the ROH Women's Title and the Reina de Reinas Championship.

Shaw would make headlines again in 2022 when she revealed in June that she was transgender woman and this lead to a lot positive feedback from most fans and wrestlers alike.

Following a series of failed tag team partnerships with the likes of Lady Frost, Alisha Edwards, The Influence (Rayne and Dashwwod) and VXT (Deonna and Chelsea Green), Shaw would form an alliance with the recently signed Jai Vidal with the two working well as a pairing.

Overall, these three Knockouts really left their mark up to this point and it's safe to say their futures are looking bright going into 2023.

























































4. Marketing Improvement

I'll keep this one short because there really isn't much explaination needed, but it's become a not so funny joke that Impact's marketing of their shows and pay per views have been as consistent as WWE or AEW's booking of certain wrestlers...in that it hasn't been good.

After years of promoting that range from impressive on same occassions to lesser than exceptable the final straw came with this year's Slammiversary with the marketing being the worst for any of Slammiversary event under the Anthem/ Impact banner...But thankfully that was going to change.

In the final months of 2022, former ECW personality: Sign Guy Dudley (real name Lou D'Angeli) who has experience as a Director of Marketing and Public Relations to places like Circus De Soleii was brought in to bring his knowledge to Impact and quickly things have turned around with Impact's promoting of up-and-coming shows and events improved greatly, heck there have even been Impact Wrestling commercials airing during the commerical breaks of AEW Dynamite and Monday Night Raw for a number of week...Something Impact hasn't done in a long time.

Combine this with the on and off help of names like Conrad Thompson and Impact's marketing has been the best it's ever been in years and let's hope things continue to get back going into the next year.



























































3. Josh Alexander's World Title Run

After losing the Impact World Championship in a matter of seconds to Moose upon cashing in his Call Your Shot Gaunlet trophy at Bound For Glory 2021, 'The Walking Weapon' went on a rampage looking to get the belt back which concluded with Josh defeating Moose to become a two time Impact World Champion.

From there, Alexander would defend his title against a long list of worthy opponents like Tomohiro Ishii, Eric Young, Joe Doering, Eddie Edwards, Alex Shelley, Mike Bailey and Frankie Kazarian with his championship reign looking to past the 256 day marked which would see Josh breaking Bobby Roode's record as the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champion in TNA/Impact Wrestling History.

While some fans may not like the fact that Josh's reign as champion tends to focus more on in-ring action than having any memorable storylines (at least until his feud with Bully Ray going into Hard To Kill), it can't be argued that Josh Alexander has begun to cement himself as one of the true pillars of Impact Wrestling.



























































2. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

I've already talked about some of the stand out stars who returned to Knockouts Division early on this list, but when it comes to men's side there is truly one wrestler who managed to truly outperform the rest.

After being unable to compete in the United States for five years following an attempt to wrestle at an Evolve event despite his work visa no longer being valid, all signs pointed to the WWE or All Elite Wrestling looking to sign Mike Bailey to a exlcusive contract, but in a move no one saw coming Impact's Scott D'Amore jumped at the chance before anyone else and signed 'Speedball' to Impact Wrestling contract.

Upon picking up his first win since re-entering the United States at the Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show, Bailey become the one of most fastest rising stars in the company before winning the X Division Championship mere months into his debut and holding the belt for a total 110 days.

His since battled Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship in a match that lasted over and hour and continues to feud with former X Division Champion Kenny King; In short, Mike Bailey's run in Impact up to this point has been remarkable and it's only going to get better as the years past by.



























































1. Honor No More

If there was a group that could best exemplify the wild and unpredictable nature of Impact Wrestling in 2022, then it would have to be random group of desgruntled ROH Wrestlers.

Upon decimating some of the Impact locker room following a Hardcore War type of match at Hard To Kill: The Kingdom (Maria, Mike Bennet & Matt Taven), PCO and Vincent make their presence known by sneaking about in the crowd or trying to enter building but being denied out of fear of a hugh brawl breaking out amongst the locker room and the group of former Ring of Honor stars calling themselves Honor No More.

The inclusion of Kenny King and a hell turned by Eddie Edwards later helped to make the group all the more dominate as seen through their rivarly with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club; When news regarding many of the groups key members set to have their contracts expire in early October, the writing was on the wall and so afterards all of the members who intially started the group were to other promotions or in PCO's case he gets buried in a Las Vegas dessert by Eddie Edwards who announced the group to be over a week prior.

While the group may have lasted less than a year, their debut in Impact, their matches and moments trhoughout their run was some of the best things to take place in Impact Wrestling and as such it takes the number one spot on this list.









So what do you think was the bes things about Impact Wrestling in 2022? Let me know in the comments section below and If you enjoyed this article, be sure to follow me on Twitter @FullertonHakeem and for more wrestling related content, be sure to follow Wrestling News World on Twitter @wnwnews.

Happy Holidays and I'll see you all in 2023...