Trey Miguel Wins the Vacated X-Division Championship

Tonight Impact Wrestling presented their IMPACT Plus live special OverDrive which saw Trey Miguel win the vacated X-Division Championship against Black Taurus. 

This match came about after the now former champion Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C to get an opportunity at the IMPACT World Championship. 

A tournament was held to crown a new champion as Miguel and Taurus made it to finals. 

Miguel would however stoop to underhanded tactics spraying spray paint into the eyes of Taurus to pick up the win and become a two time X-Division champion. 

