Two matches announced for Countdown to Slammiversary YouTube Show

Yesterday Impact Wrestling announced a Countdown to Slammiversary show that will air at 7:30 p.m. EST on the company’s official YouTube page and IMPACT Plus.

Today two matches were announced for the show The Digital Media Championship will be on the line and the return of The Reverse Battle Royal.

Rich Swann will look to finally regain his property as he faces Brian Myers who is filling in for an injured Matt Cardona for Swann’s Digital Media Championship. The Reverse Battle Royal makes it’s return and in this match the competitors will start at ringside fighting their way into the ring where the regular battle royal rules will apply.

