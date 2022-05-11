Skip to main content
Ultimate X Returns at Slammiversary on June 19

This year Impact Wrestling celebrates their 20 year anniversary as they return home to Nashville, Tennessee.

Impact is also bringing back one of the staples and landmarks of the company and that is Ultimate X.

Earlier this year at Hard to Kill was the last time that an Ultimate X match was held. This was the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X which saw Tasha Steelz win the match and became the number one contender to the Knockouts World Championship. 

