Skip to main content
W. Morrissey wraps up run with Impact Wrestling tonight

W. Morrissey wraps up run with Impact Wrestling tonight

PWInsider has confirmed that W. Morrissey fka Big Cass has departed from Impact Wrestling after the company’s last set of tapings. 

His final match will air on tonight’s episode on AXSTV as he will team up with Honor No More’s PCO to take on former IMPACT World Champions Moose and Sami Callihan in the main event. 

Morrissey first entered the IMPACT Zone back in 2021 as a mercenary for Violent By Design. He would then go on a great redemption run with matches against Moose, Matt Cardona and most recently teaming with Jordynne Grace. 

It was earlier this year that Morrissey would organically turn babyface cutting the greatest promo of his career so far. To make it even better it was in the same venue that he suffered a seizure a few years ago.

Recently Morrissey was brought into AEW by MJF as another obstacle/giant for Wardlow to conquer in the build up to their match at Double or Nothing. 

We at Wrestling News World wish W. Morrissey the best in his future endeavors. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

68B71197-9A38-4DE3-88F5-201153888154
Impact Wrestling

W. Morrissey wraps up run with Impact Wrestling tonight

51B20948-4880-4640-9356-CCDAF1A01228
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 6.2.22

67B7F063-9E11-4D28-80DA-7B33048E7D19
Impact Wrestling

Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation

07FF143A-A934-4B2F-BFE1-7A12903D9182
Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling and AEW Stars filmed roles for second season of STARZ original series HEELS

5868D28A-8F12-453C-8254-F2BC67C39CE4
Impact Wrestling

Gisele Shaw is officially signed with Impact Wrestling

A5F56BDE-076F-47C2-9522-A2247C60DA68
Impact Wrestling

The Briscoes vs The Good Brothers announced for Slammiversary

BFA01997-0E6A-4D25-A60F-7388264748EE
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Trey Miguel qualified for Ultimate X, Masha Slamovich destroyed Havok and Violent By Design stood tall 5.26.22

DF134E84-9162-4EB1-AAFF-F1923FDF9FA3
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 5.26.22