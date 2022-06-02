W. Morrissey wraps up run with Impact Wrestling tonight

PWInsider has confirmed that W. Morrissey fka Big Cass has departed from Impact Wrestling after the company’s last set of tapings.

His final match will air on tonight’s episode on AXSTV as he will team up with Honor No More’s PCO to take on former IMPACT World Champions Moose and Sami Callihan in the main event.

Morrissey first entered the IMPACT Zone back in 2021 as a mercenary for Violent By Design. He would then go on a great redemption run with matches against Moose, Matt Cardona and most recently teaming with Jordynne Grace.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It was earlier this year that Morrissey would organically turn babyface cutting the greatest promo of his career so far. To make it even better it was in the same venue that he suffered a seizure a few years ago.

Recently Morrissey was brought into AEW by MJF as another obstacle/giant for Wardlow to conquer in the build up to their match at Double or Nothing.

We at Wrestling News World wish W. Morrissey the best in his future endeavors.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!