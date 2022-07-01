X-Division Championship matches added to Against All Odds
Tonight on Impact Wrestling the show kicked off the action with a fatal four way X-Division Number One Contender’s Match.
The match was Trey Miguel vs Chris Bey vs a Laredo Kid vs Steve Maclin. Miguel would go on to win the match and will challenge for the X-Division Championship tomorrow night at Against All Odds.
The current champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey won the championship at Slammiversary two weeks ago in an Ultimate X match.
