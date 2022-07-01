Skip to main content
X-Division Championship matches added to Against All Odds

Tonight on Impact Wrestling the show kicked off the action with a fatal four way X-Division Number One Contender’s Match. 

The match was Trey Miguel vs Chris Bey vs a Laredo Kid vs Steve Maclin. Miguel would go on to win the match and will challenge for the X-Division Championship tomorrow night at Against All Odds. 

The current champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey won the championship at Slammiversary two weeks ago in an Ultimate X match. 

