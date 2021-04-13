Gone to the Dogs! Talking about PawCade with Chad French

We all know I love Paradigm Pro Wrestling, but I'm also a pet person. I have a wonderful cat and guinea pig, and so when I saw Paradigm was working with Midwestterritory.com for a show in support of an animal shelter, I was incredibly excited. I was able to sit down with Chad French of Midwestterritory.com to talk a little about the show and how it came together. At the end of the interview I have some of my own thoughts about the card and what to expect. I think it's going to be a great show, but it's actually the second PawCade, and the first one is already available to watch on IWTV and was a great show.

Justin: So for those who haven't heard, what is PawCade?

Chad: PawCade is our event to help benefit the Salem, Indiana Animal Shelter. They are a no kill shelter that receives zero public funding. Everything they get is donated.

J: What inspired the first pawCade?

C: I had considered having a show for a while just to get it out of my system. Then my beautiful wife Pam (a massive animal lover) suggested we do a benefit for the shelter.

This should tear the house down

J: Were wrestlers excited about the idea?

C: We have definitely been lucky as a lot of people have been willing to help due to being animal lovers themselves.

J: After the first one happened what was the response like from the shelter?

C: They were definitely grateful. Last year we took in food and other various donations as well and split the money between them and the Humane Society. This year we decided to go completely to the shelter itself.

Flash Thompson is a scary boy but he faces the 2020 IWTV Wrestler of the Year

J: When did you decide for certain you wanted to do another.

C: Probably officially a couple of months later.

J: With charity events, how do you decide the balance between gimmick, light hearted matches and more serious continued storyline?

C: I really just make a list of things I'd like to see and go from there. Luckily I like many different styles and it seems to work out.

Well this will be interesting

J: Will we be getting to see some of the doggos during the show on IWTV?

C: It's a possibility. I'm trying not to keep everyone there all night this year. Lol.

J: What do you think makes PawCade so special?

C: People legitimately seem to care about the cause.

God I love Charlie Kruel and her love of poptarts

J: Were there any dog themed gimmicks that didn't make it past the drawing board?

C: Several. But I'm keeping them secret just in case I'm dumb enough to do this again.

J: What matches are you most excited for?

C: All of them. Everyone that has signed up for this show is so great and talented it's hard to choose just one. I know that seems like a cop out but I literally chose these matches so there aren't any that I'm not excited for.

I love when Reed is on a show cause I can scream his music at the top of my lungs

J: What can people do to help?

C: They can get with me on Twitter if they want to donate specifically to our cause. If not, donate to your own local shelters or Humane Society. Or even if you just want to buy tickets. We have had a few people purchase and then donate them due to distance or whatever. I'm @mwterritory on Twitter.Tinyurl.com/PawCade2 for Tickets.

J: And how can people see Pawcade

C: It will be up on IWTV probably a week or so later. Last year's is currently up under the Paradigm Pro Wrestling tab.

This is one I wasn't expecting but I'm very hype for

Throughout this article I've only shown you about half the card for PawCade. This is one seriously stacked card including title matches, stipulations, and tons of fun. I just don't know how to predict this show though, like Jay has years of experience on Miles, but they call him Don't Die for a reason. I expect Reed Bentley vs Holiday to be the hardest hitting match, maybe outside of the street fight. Top to bottom it's a great card and I for one can't wait to see it when it goes up on IWTV. I hope you all tune in as well for a great show for a great cause.