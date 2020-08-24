FRIGHTMARE | WNW Spotlight

Fresh off "A Frightmare on Pratt Street" from For The First Responders from Synergy Pro Wrestling, FRIGHTMARE looks to face a different challenge, in Brandon Kirk. Here is his most recent appearance from For The First Responders.

FRIGHTMARE & his background is a bit of a mystery, but let's take a look at what we do know. FRIGHTMARE burst onto the scene in 2008. Not much is known about the enigma that is called FRIGHTMARE. We have come to learn that he trained under Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli at the Chikara Wrestle Factory.





FRIGHTMARE's has a high flying lucha style in the ring, but it is the mind games that FRIGHTMARE sets him apart when he is in angles.





FRIGHTMARE has brought his uniqueness to promotions such as Evolve Wrestling, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, & Synergy Professional Wrestling, where he is a 2-time Synergy Pro Wrestling Champion. He has also been in the ring with some of the best independent wrestlers in the world. Here is an amazing match he had with Tony Deppen.

And this brings us to HEATSEEKERS this coming Saturday, Aug. 29th. FRIGHTMARE will have to defend his championship verse Brandon Kirk, somebody you wants to win the title & tear apart Synergy from the inside out.

Will Brandon Kirk take the title from FRIGHTMARE & destroy Synergy & stick it to Colin West? Will Colin West get involved to prevent that? Will FRIGHTMARE be the hero that Synergy Pro Wrestling needs to prevent the toxicity of Kirk & retain the title? There is only one way to find out; stick & stay to WrestlingNewsWorld.com & order HEATSEEKERS on FITE.