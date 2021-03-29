Gary Jay vs Joshua Bishop Set For OWA High Gravity

With both the AIW Absolute and AIW Intense championships on the line, Gary Jay is challenging Joshua Bishop in what should be an absolute banger. If you haven't seen this two wrestle then you're in for a freaking treat. Gary Jay is called the Stiff Robo Ginger for a reason. One of my favorite Bishop matches was an I quit match where he doused a man in gasoline and held up a lighter. So ya, this is gonna be rough. I for one am incredibly excited. In addition, Max the Impaler takes on O'Shay Edwards in another big ol hoss fight. I for one can't wait cause this show is going to slap. OWA has been killing it lately and this show is shaping up to be another great one. 

