GCW Creates New Companion Promotion LA Fights

On October 14th, Game Changer Wrestling announced LA Fights as a new brand for the company out of Los Angeles. This isn't the companion promotion for the company, as they already have Jersey Championship Wrestling.

GCW has done very well on the West Coast lately, not just promoting their own talent, but working with a lot of the best in the West Coast scene. Personally, this makes me happy to see names like Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik and the Unguided more often with GCW stars. GCW also said that SoCal legends will be appearing, which really builds anticipation for their first show.

The Next GCW Show in LA Before LA Fights

Speaking of which, the first show for LA Fights will air live on the GCW page, just like JCW does, on November 28th at 4 PM. Wesst Coast wrestling often gets overlooked, and I hope that this helps companies like West Coast Pro, Future Stars of Wrestling, Hoodslam, and FIST get more attention.

Before that first show happens, GCW makes its return to LA on October 23rd. The show will be available on Fite.tv.