Tonight Synergy Pro Wrestling is holding their Shadows PPV on Fite. During the show The Beast KTB challenged anyone to a match for the Synergy Black Friday show. The challenge was accepted by none other than Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh.

The Battle of the Big Men is now on for Black Friday live on PPV via Fite

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!