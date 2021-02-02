IWTV Announces Partnership With Pluto TV

It was announced earlier today that IWTV which the home for many independent wrestling promotions have now partnered with the free streaming service known as Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is plays host to some more well known promotions such as IMPACT, AAA, and ROH.

Now with this partnership promotions such as Synergy Pro Wrestling can expand their audience.

It is also worth noting that as of August 2020 the streaming service has a total of 26.5 million subscribers. Also most recently Pluto TV launched a pro wrestling channel.

Here is everything on the pro wrestling channel:

Beyond Wrestling "Uncharted Territory Season 1"

Women's Wrestling Revolution Entire Library

DEFY Wrestling's "DEFY Now"

The streaming service is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, TiVo, Xfinity, Roku and more.