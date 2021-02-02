IWTV Announces Partnership With Pluto TV

IWTV Announces Partnership With Pluto TV

Author:
Publish date:

It was announced earlier today that IWTV which the home for many independent wrestling promotions have now partnered with the free streaming service known as Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is plays host to some more well known promotions such as IMPACT, AAA, and ROH. 

Now with this partnership promotions such as Synergy Pro Wrestling can expand their audience.

It is also worth noting that as of August 2020 the streaming service has a total of 26.5 million subscribers. Also most recently Pluto TV launched a pro wrestling channel.

Here is everything on the pro wrestling channel:

  • Beyond Wrestling "Uncharted Territory Season 1"
  • Women's Wrestling Revolution Entire Library
  • DEFY Wrestling's "DEFY Now"

The streaming service is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, TiVo, Xfinity, Roku and more. 

Related Articles

091C39B9-D09A-4597-AFA6-CBEE1B5CC78A
INDY News

IWTV Announces Partnership With Pluto TV

cassandro cup
INDY News

The Competitors for the Cassandro Cup Have Been Announced

B927009D-7D95-40E7-B2FF-FAB2973DDC33
INDY News

6 Matches That Could Steal GCW #FightForever

yoya vs akira
INDY News

Now That's a Fight: Or, a Guide to Paradigm Pro UWFI Contenders Series Season 1

Lunchtime 1.5.21
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Lunchtime News 1.5.21 | Jay White Quitting NJPW | FTR honors Brodie Lee | IMPACT Preview | Bandido | OVW Sold

AM New 1.4.21
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Morning New 1.4.21 | Wrestle Kingdom 15 | NJPW Mobile Game | NJPW in US | Jordan Oliver | AEW Leaving Daily's Place

IpPNN4gK_400x400
INDY News

Interview With Daniel Garcia Ahead Of VLC2020

Evening News 12.9
WWE NXT

Evening News 12.9.20 | Belair on Heyman | EC Free | WWN Live League Wars | NXT Preview