IWTV Championship to be Defended for 100th Time on August 8th

IWTV has announced that on August 8th we will see the special event IWTV 100. The main event of this show will be the 100th Title Defense of the IWTV Championship(formerly known as the powerbomb.tv championship before the streaming platform and belt rebranded.) The belt has been held by names like Lee Moriarty, Kris Statlander, Warhorse, Orange Cassidy, and currently, Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta may not be in that main event though, as his first title defense will take place on June 3rd at Beyond Wrestling's Project Dolphin. Even if he retains, that match is only number 97, meaning he will have two more matches if he wants to get to IWTV 100. The show will stream live on IWTV, and you can watch the first 96 title defenses there as well as the upcoming 97-99. More details, including what other matches the show will see, will be coming in the next few weeks.