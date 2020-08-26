Kasey Catal | WNW Spotlight

Kasey Catal; from Poughkepsie, NY, did not grow up a wrestling fan. She fell in love with it during a previous relationship with somebody who was in the buisness & watched Monday Night Raw every night. Catal was inspired by the likes of Tommy Dreamer, as well as, Chris Jericho. Kasey decided to jump right into wrestling & joined Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy to be trained under Brian Myers.



Catal loved the physicality, as well as the theatrics of wrestling. She was overwhelmed with joy when she took her first bump at Creat-A-Pro. Catal debuted in 2017 & she felt very happy with how it went. It was a tag-team match & she was able to showcase her ability.



Catal would describe her style as fearless. She has performed in inter-gender matches, as well as deathmatches. One of her most famous wins, was when she made HERstory over Jimmy Loyd in CZW.

Kasey tells a great story about how everything was going wrong for her (car accident & broken nose), but she did get a call to do some work for the WWE. She found out that she would be wrestling a squash match verse Asuka. Catal has been all over the independent scene. She has wrestled for CZW, Northeast Wrestling & will be bringing her fearless style to Synergy Pro Wrestling this Saturday at HEATSEEKERS.

Kasey will be heavily involved in the triple threat Synergy Cruiserweight Crown championship match. She is also married to Brandon Kirk who is in the main event & fighting for the heavyweight championship. So, you are going to need to turn in to HEATSEEKERS on FITE to see if there will be a Kirk Dynasty when it is all said & done.



Will Brandon Kirk take the title from FRIGHTMARE & destroy Synergy & stick it to Colin West? Will Colin West get involved to prevent that? Will FRIGHTMARE be the hero that Synergy Pro Wrestling needs to prevent the toxicity of Kirk & retain the title? There is only one way to find out; stick & stay to WrestlingNewsWorld.com & order HEATSEEKERS on FITE.