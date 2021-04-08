Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia to challenge for OWA title at High Gravity

Holy crap what a match! As Garcia and Moriarty seem destined to dance together forever, only one week after their match for the Limitless title, they will both be challenging the winner of Tre Lamar vs Myron Reed for the OWA Championship on April 23rd. High Gravity gets more and more stacked with every passing day, but this announcement has me absolutely drooling. Will Garcia add to his belt pile? Will Moriarty have to hold the OWA title on one shoulder and the IWTV on the other? Will Lamar even make it to the show? Will Reed win the title Saturday just to have to defend it against two wrestlers who showed how good they are in big money situations today? This match has me excited for something more than four hours away, and during mania week, that's an accomplishment!