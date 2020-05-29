Major Announcement** WNW & Synergy Pro Wrestling Present For The First Responders Charity Wrestling PPV

On July 11th Wrestling News World and Synergy Pro Wrestling will be presenting For The First Responders, a PPV event to benefit First Responders. The show will be available to purchase on PPV on FITE TV. Three matches have been announced for the show at this time.



The WNW Showcase Main Event:

Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian in a 30 minute Iron Man Match

Garden State Invitational Qualifier:

Tony Deppen vs. J.D. Drake

Garden State Invitational Qualifier

LSG vs. Jordan Oliver

