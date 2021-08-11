Masked Republic Secures Massive Group Visa to Bring Luchadores and Japanese Stars to America

In a very cool move, Masked Republic has announced that they have secured a P-3 Group Visa to bring fifty stars from around the world to America. The news was reported by Sports Illustrated, and it's a very unique situation.

Arez just signed with MLW.

The Visa allows many people to appear on shows in the United States, specifically the Expo Lucha Shows. The next one is scheduled for June 11-12 2022, but we'll see the benefits of this Group Visa much sooner. The talent can appear for other shows, as long as they work with Masked Republic. Masked Republic is almost functioning like a talent agency with this, and they work with MLW, AEW, Impact, ROH, and various indies. The key to Masked Republic being able to get this Visa is that whether the performers are from Mexico or Japan, their wrestling style is culturally unique. A P-3 Visa is for "if you are coming temporarily to perform, teach or coach as artists or entertainers, individually or as part of a group, under a program that is culturally unique." By focusing on luchadores, Masked Republic was really able to double down on being culturally unique.

Mr. Iguana is one of the names coming here.

Masked Republic has been known for spotlight luchadores through merchandise, expos, graphic novels, and more, but this deal has brought them to another level as we all be seeing their talent. Getting into who we'll be seeing: Ultimo Dragon, Tajiri, The Great Sasuke, Mistico, Pyscho Clown, LA Park, Psicosis, Aero Star, Super Crazy, Arez, Mr. Iguana(who will be at Warrior Wrestling this month), Damian 666, Baronessa, Drago, Aeroboy, Lady Apache, Super Astro Jr. and Hijo De Octagon have all been listed so far. That still leaves a lot of names that can appear under this deal.

This will have a major impact on the American wrestling scene, and I for one am incredibly happy about seeing some of these wrestlers. It's also great for the talent as Visas can be an absolute logistical nightmare, and Masked Republic taking that on is huge. Who do you hope we see from this? We'll be seeing some of this talent very soon so keep your eyes open for more.