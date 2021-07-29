New Wave Pro Mob Rules Preview

This Saturday, July 31st, New Wave Pro will present Mob Rules, and the show promises to be one of the biggest in the company's history. Eight matches are set, and today we're going to look at all of them. If you're not able to make it to the show in person, it will soon enough be on demand.

Don't Die Miles vs Gary Jay

Don't Die Miles is defending his Crossroads Championship against a man I've covered on Indie Talent Showcase: Gary Jay. This is far from their first encounter, and as such, it will be a Last Man Standing match. This match caught my eye from the moment it was announced, and I wouldn't be shocked if it ends up being match of the night.

Aaron Williams vs Freddie Hudson

Jay's tag partner Aaron Williams faces Miles's partner Freddie Hudson, but these two could easily end up in just as intense a feud. I'm a big fan of both these wrestlers, and this is a fantastic matchup. Both men are vicious, and I expect them to beat the crap out of each other. I look forward to seeing just what they can do together.

Nate Matthews vs Shain Boucher vs Victor Analog vs Jay Marston vs Anakin Murphy

Nate Matthews is putting his Ultra Rapid Championship on the line in a Fatal Fiveway Elimination match against some very hungry competitors. All of them have something to prove, and any of them could win the belt. I expect this match to be fast and frenetic, but I'm pulling for Victor Analog. I can't help it, I love the guy, and if you haven't seen him, definitely keep an eye out.

Solomon Tupu vs Cole Radrick

This is the match that could define the company going forward. Radrick is coming off an amazing match with Mike Bennett, and this title fight promises to be something special. Tupu has been a dominant champion, but Radrick is on fire in 2021. Can he pull it off and win the big one? Or will Tupu continue his impressive reign? This is one that every eye should be on come Saturday.

Tag Team Turmoil

Those belts you see in the picture are brand new, and New Wave is pulling out all the stops to crown new champions. Five teams will step into Tag Team Turmoil, and the winners will take those beauties with them. I can't wait to see who competes in this match.

Eric Dillinger vs JTG

JTG coming in for this show is huge, and Dillinger is very much a star on the rise. This match could really go either way. Unpredictability is always a plus for me, and this could either be a great win for an established star or a huge boost to an up-and-comer.

Hardway Heeter vs Mad Dog Connelly

These two are some of the toughest, hardest hitting wrestlers in the scene today, and this match should be brutal. I expect the crowd on its feet the entire match, and for it end definitively with a big power move or a submission.

Campbell Myers vs Conan Lycan

This feud started back at Right Here, Right Now, which is available on IWTV, and it shows no signs of slowing down. I've become a huge fan of Lycan lately, and Myers seems very good so far. This match could be a sleeper hit, and I wouldn't miss it.

New Wave Pro: Mob Rules will be available on IWTV soon after July 31st. You can watch their other shows here:

