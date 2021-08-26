Paradigm and OWA Heavy Hitters 3 Preview

One of the most interesting and exciting tournament formats I've ever seen is almost here. Heavy Hitters 3 happens on September 11th, and this time it's Paradigm Pro Wrestling vs Ohio Wrestling Alliance.

The tournament has a very unique structure that will see twenty wrestlers competing. Of the ten opening matches, five are handled by Paradigm while the other five are handled by OWA. The Paradigm matches take place under their UWFi rules system that leans towards a shoot style of fighting. One of the five will instead be a Terminal Combat match, where after five minutes of UWFi, anything goes. The OWA matches will be under Strong Style rules with a twenty count and a relaxed ruleset at referee's discretion. One of the five will instead be a street fight. The remaining ten will then face off in a gauntlet match. Unlike a normal gauntlet, this one will see four wrestlers begin the match, with a new one entering whenever someone is eliminated. Eliminations occur by Knock-out, TKO, submission or pinfall; the last elimination however must be by KO or submission. The winner will be crowned the Undisputed Heavy Hitters Champion, resolving the current situation with a champion and an interim champion.

Without any further adieu, let's take a look at the first round matches, as well as the special attractions.

Matthew Justice vs Ron Mathis-Terminal Combat

This is the perfect choice from Paradigm to be the Terminal Combat match. Matthew Justice has been in some amazing hardcore fights, and Ron Mathis is the 2015 Masters of Pain winner. This fight will get bloody if it goes over five minutes, but that's not a sure thing. These two could land a knock out punch in just a few seconds. This might be the most unpredictable match.

Devantes vs Karam-strong style

This is going to be a good one. You've got two hard hitting monsters that will really benefit from the relaxed rules. Expect them to brawl outside the ring for a good 19 seconds at least once. This could steal the show in round one, and if you like old school brawls, don't miss this.

Alex Kane vs Tony Johnson

I feel like this one is a disadvantage for Kane. One way to get points in UWFi is by suplexing people, and Kane is the Suplex Assassin. So by putting him here where he can't win by just suplexing seems like a purposeful decision. Either way, this is still going to be a great match. I could see Johnson taking it, but I love my boy Kane.

Jake Something vs Joshua Bishop-strong style

This match has me drooling. I love both of these wrestlers so much and they're going to punch the crap out of each other. Bishop is a beast and the whole world has been seeing how great Jake Something is lately in Impact. Joshua Bishop has been putting himself through hell on the Midwest scene though, and I think he deserves the win here.

Lord Crewe vs Isaiah Broner-UWFi Rules

Lord Crewe has done a great job at showing he's not just a deathmatch guy, and you can read more about him here. That being said, Broner is champion for a reason. This will be a strikefest and probably a blink and you miss it match. That being said, don't blink. This will be fantastic bell to bell, no matter how short that time is.

Hoodfoot vs Austin Connelly-UWFi Rules

If Connelly wins, I'll eat my shoe. Nothing against him at all! I think he's great, but this is the Hoodfoot we're talking about: in UWFi rules! If you've seen this column before then you know how that ends. It would be absolutely huge and a major shock to have Connelly win, but he would deserve it.

Bobby Beverly vs Derek Neal-street fight

Here is the other hardcore match on the list, as Bobby Beverly takes on Derek Neal in what should be brutal. The Bev has been killing it on the deathmatch scene, and Neal should be able to hold his own in the situation. I look forward to seeing Neal in this environment, and if he wins that's a huge boost for him.

Cole Radrick vs Josh Crane-UWFi rules

Cole Radrick came so close to winning the Middleweight title in Paradigm, and I'm sure he's ready to avenge that loss. Crane is a brutal fighter better known for deathmatch than UWFi, but if there's one name to beat, it's Radrick. This could be the longest of the UWFi matches as these two battle to the bitter end.

Anthony Greene vs Jason Hotch-Strong Style

This match is huge for Hotch, and if he wins everyone will be talking about him. Anthony Greene is recently back on the indie scene after a run in WWE, and I'm sure he's looking for every win he could get. Getting the belt even at this tournament would be massive. Both men have something huge to gain here, and Hotch could be a major name by the end of the night.

Akira vs Matt Makowski-UWFi rules

Here's the Akira Indie Talent Showcase. Here's the Matt Makowski Indie talent Showcase. Enough said. All kidding aside, of course I'm incredibly excited for this match as these are two of my favorites not just in UWFi rules, but in general. This match should be amazing, and possibly match of the night. Now please just run this match as an hour long iron man and I'll be happy.

Flash Thompson and Dustin Leonard vs Damyan Tangra and Brandon Williams

This is a special non tournament tag team match that will see some of the best UWFi fighters facing off. UWFi tag matches are always fun, and I have no doubt this one will be great.

JDX vs Tre Lamar-OWA Ohio State Championship

Since the Heavy Hitters belt is a Paradigm title, it only makes sense we get an OWA match as well. Tre Lamar is the first ever champion, while JDX has been on the rise lately appearing on Dark and competing for the BWM Championship at Black Wrestlers Matter 2. This will be a great match, and I wouldn't be shocked to see JDX pick up the win and the strap.

If you're as excited as I am, here's information from Paradigm on how to be a part of the show:

The show will take place on Saturday, September 11th at the King of Clubs located at 6252 Busch Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229, and stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV. Tickets range from $20 to $37 when purchased in advance, and are available at ParadigmProWrestling.com. The event will be held with COVID-19 safety measures in place, and follow all CDC Guidelines that are in-effect on the day of the show.



