WNW Exclusive: Rumored List of Confirmed Talent for “#SynergyVS” Card in Tampa WrestleMania Weekend

Wrestling News World has received a list of possible confirmed talent for Synergy Pro Wrestling’s #SynergyVS event on April 10th in Tampa, FL.

Synergy announced its first-ever “Mania Week'' card as part of IWTV’s Showcase of the Independents. The IWTV block will also include ICW No Holds Barred, Pitfighter, Beyond Wrestling, Action Wrestling, Southern Underground Pro, No Peace Underground, and the IWTV Family Reunion.

The announcement of “SynergyVS” marks Synergy Pro Wrestling’s first live event held outside New Jersey. The company promoted #SynergyVS as “Synergy’s best against the best of the independents” on social media, leading many to wonder who would be lining up to compete for each side.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It is heavily rumored that both current Synergy Champion Jordan Oliver and Cruiserweight Crown holder Kasey Catal will compete on the #SynergyVS event. There is also confirmation that Synergy roster members O’Shay Edwards, KTB and TJ Crawford will be in Tampa during Mania Week.

As far as outside talent rumored to appear at #SynergyVS, it appears former Synergy Champion Brandon Kirk is planting the seeds for a confrontation with Simon Gotch based on recent shirt designs and Twitter posts.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sources also expect former MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed to make his return to Synergy Wrestling at the #SynergyVS event.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!