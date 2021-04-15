Sadika to Challenge For ICW American Deathmatch Title

Sadika to Challenge For ICW American Deathmatch Title

Author:
Publish date:

Just after I finished writing up that Sadika will step into the pit against Kimber Lee, ICW No Holds Barred revealed that the very next night she'll challenge John Wayne Murdoch for the ICW American Deathmatch Championship in the chains.

EzDO3I8WYAQtbcW (1)

Murdoch won the championship by beating Eric Ryan in the main event of Volume 12. The belt was unveiled just a few moments before the match began surprising everyone in a truly special moment. Now he has a challenger in the form of Sadika in what should be an incredible match. 

Related Articles

icw title
INDY News

Sadika to Challenge For ICW American Deathmatch Title

EzB5Vs5WUAEI7jO
INDY News

ICW NHB Pitfighter X Announces First Women's Match-Kimber Lee vs Sadika

Week 4 Poster
INDY News

UWFi Contenders Series 4/14 Preview: Max the Impaler VS Jordan Blade

loyal rumble
INDY News

Gone to the Dogs! Talking about PawCade with Chad French

lindsay snow cover
INDY News

American Kaiju-Lindsay Snow: Indie Talent Showcase

Eye1-yvWUAgljLD
INDY News

Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia to challenge for OWA title at High Gravity

WeekThreePoster
INDY News

UWFi Contenders Series Preview-4/7: Makowski vs Hoodfoot

travis titan vs ace perry
INDY News

Travis Titan vs Ace Perry Announced for OWA High Gravity