Sadika to Challenge For ICW American Deathmatch Title

Just after I finished writing up that Sadika will step into the pit against Kimber Lee, ICW No Holds Barred revealed that the very next night she'll challenge John Wayne Murdoch for the ICW American Deathmatch Championship in the chains.

Murdoch won the championship by beating Eric Ryan in the main event of Volume 12. The belt was unveiled just a few moments before the match began surprising everyone in a truly special moment. Now he has a challenger in the form of Sadika in what should be an incredible match.