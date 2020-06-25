Synergy 2020 GSI Bracket Reveal Special

The Garden State Invitational Returns July 25, 2020. Stay Tuned to SynergyWrestling.com & social media for the GSI 2020 news, info & FITE.tv information.





Synergy First Responders Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders. WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits. Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.