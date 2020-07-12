On July 25th, 2020 Synergy Pro Wrestling will be putting on the 2020 Garden State Invitational Tournament. This tournament will feature the likes of Gregory Iron, Gary Jay, and former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch. All I have to say is this tournament looks stacked and full of heavy hitters.

Another match taking place on the July 25th show is a triple threat match for the Cruiserweight Crown. It's Ellis Taylor vs Kasey Catal vs TJ Crawford. Each compeitor in this match qualified by winning their qualifying matches at the Synergy PPV "Tomorrow Comes Today" on January 18th, 2020. They earned their spots in their qualifying matches after rising through the ranks in the Cruiserweight Division. Here is the rundown of each compeitors in the match and their time in Synergy.

Ellis Taylor:

Ellis Taylor made his pro wrestling debut in December 2016 and in those three years he has had more than 98 matches. He is currently one half of the AWE Tag Team Champions with his partner Charile Tiger they are known as Young Dumb N Broke. He has wrestled for many different indy promotions such as CZW and Synergy. He made his debut for the latter promotion earlier this year in a fatal four way qualifier match to battle for the Cruiserweight Crown which he won.

Kasey Catal:

Kasey Catal is female wrestler out of New York who made her professional wrestling debut in 2017 and has three years of experience. She has wrestled in various promotions such as CZW, Synergy, and WWE. She has gone on to win two chsmpionships, Empower and WSU Tag Team Championships which she still holds both as of writing this. She would go to successfully make her Synergy debut earlier this year in a triple threat match which we can assume was a qualifier for the Cruiserweight Crown.

TJ Crawford:

TJ Crawford is another young up and coming talent out of Chicago who made his professional wrestling debut in April 2016. He would go on to wrestle various promotions around the world such as XWA, IMPACT, and Synergy. Unlike his other two opponents Crawford made his Synergy debut in November 2018 in a losing effort to Matt Macintosh. He would later return to the promotion in 2019 which saw him embroiled in a rivalry with Aaron Bradley. The rivalry culminated in a Last Man Standing match which he would go on to win.

This match is one of the matches that I'm looking forward to the most on this card. A few weeks ago Synergy held a Garden State Invitational Bracket Reveal and during the panel the Creative Director, Nicholas Kaye announced the triple threat match.

Here is the announcement:

Last night during the Synergy 7/11 show the three competitors would meet in the ring for a face to face to face confrontation. We had some trash talking, Crawford would sing the praises of Kasey and a brawl with Kasey Catal standing tall in the ring.

Who will become the first ever winner of the Cruiserweight Crown? Find out on July 25th live on PPV on Fite TV.

